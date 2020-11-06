Liberty man accused of beating a man into unconsciousness

Alamance County deputies charged Billy Ray Mize with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County sheriff's deputies arrested a Liberty man accused of assaulting a man to the point of unconsciousness.

Deputies said on Monday, June 1 they responded to Chaseford Road in Liberty in Guilford County in reference to an assault that happened in Alamance County on May 28 off Jewel Road.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed that Billy Ray Mize beat a man into unconsciousness, sending him to the hospital.

After further investigation, witnesses confirmed the incident and identified Mize as the alleged attacker.