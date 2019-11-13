HOUSTON — Liquid cocaine hidden in shampoo bottles – that’s what Customs and Border agents said they found in the checked-in bags of a guy flying into Bush Intercontinental Airport.

It happened on Monday. Agents say among the suspected would-be smuggler’s clothing were 24 bottles of what looked like shampoo, but contained liquid cocaine valued at more than $400,000.

“Our officers are the first line of defense at our ports of entry, so they are trained in the various smuggling methods people use to bring illicit goods into the U.S.,” said CBP Port Director Shawn Polley. “We take every opportunity to intercept those illicit goods before they enter our communities, in this case it was 35 pounds of liquid cocaine.”

Agents questioned the traveler as he was picking up his luggage at baggage claim, then a K-9 sniffed out the drugs.

As for the suspect – he was sent back to Colombia and the drugs were turned over to Houston police.

