CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After nearly two decades in prison, Rae Carruth is a free man.

Carruth was convicted of conspiring to kill his pregnant girlfriend Cherica Adams in January, 2001. The former Panthers wide receiver never took the stand but his defense always maintained he didn't witness the moment triggerman Brett van Watkins killed Adams.

6 a.m. Rae Carruth is set to be released sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday

Staffers report all of his paperwork is done. In his 9-month post-release, he can leave NC but not the country.

8 a.m. Rae Carruth walks out of prison a free man and gets into a car to leave. Carruth's attorney said his client wants to get out of North Carolina.

