CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the murder of Jennifer Banner in west Charlotte.

The 61-year-old was last seen walking on Craighead Road near the Los dos Hermanos food store on October 13. Three days later, her body was found wrapped in a tarp in the parking lot of Shoe Warehouse on Freedom Drive.

Police said Banner had been arrested for prostitution and narcotics in the past. Detectives are concerned her killer could target others with similar high-risk lifestyles.

Banner's preliminary cause of death was trauma. Police have been hesitant to say exactly how she was killed, only saying she was "viciously murdered."

Detectives previously said surveillance cameras showed a four-door white sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, not far from where Banner's body was found.

On Friday, investigators said the murder may have taken place somewhere else.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You may remain anonymous.

