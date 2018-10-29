MATTHEWS, NC - The Matthews Police Department confirms a student was killed following a shooting at Butler High School in Matthews.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district confirms a lockdown has been lifted. Families are able to pick students up from the entrance of the school. Classes are continuing for students remaining on campus.

Text messages from a student inside Butler High. pic.twitter.com/K67ZuRa7Ba — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

According to police, another student is in custody and the scene is now secured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the shooter's weapon is in the possession of police. According to a statement from CMS, there is no further immediate danger to the school.

Police confirm one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting. The student was in critical condition and underwent surgery according to CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox. Wilcox said the shooting happened in a main hallway. Both people involved were current CMS students.

The victim is currently in critical condition receiving treatment at the hospital. The school is currently releasing students to waiting parents. This is still an ongoing investigation. — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) October 29, 2018

Police believe the shooting at the school was an isolated incident. According to officials, students are being taken to Elevation Church.

Matthews Police are currently keeping some kids on campus as they question them and search for a motive.

Some parents desperate to be with their kids walked from the staging area at Elevation Church to the high school.

