2 shot, others injured at Livingstone College

A late night shooting Saturday occurred on the college campus, according to police.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College late Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., responding police officers found two people had been shot. Other people suffered injuries while fleeing to safety but police did not immediately say how many people were injured.

"At this time, there is no active threat to the college or the community," the Salisbury Police Department said in a released statement early Sunday morning.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333 or send a private message to the Salisbury Police Department Facebook or Twitter pages at @SalisburyNCPD.

Livingstone College is located near downtown Salisbury in Rowan County.

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts