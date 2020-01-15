LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing charges after police say she was involved in a November hit and run.

Court documents say 19-year-old Autumn Bowler crashed into a car at the intersection of Fern Valley Rd. and Hanses Dr. on Nov. 4.

When the passengers got out of the car to look at the damage, Bowler remained in her car allegedly putting her car in reverse and driving off.

According to court documents, Bowler allegedly hit one of the passengers, knocking her unconscious in the process.

Bowler drove several hundred feet with the victim on the hood before finally falling off. The victim was seriously injured but is expected to be okay.

Bowler was arrested on charges of Second Degree Assault, First Degree Wanton Endangerment, Leaving Scene of Accident and Speeding.

A cash bond was set for Bowler at $10,000. She is expected back in court on Jan. 24.

