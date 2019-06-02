LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington City Schools says a lockdown that was in place Wednesday afternoon has been lifted.

The school system says it was alerted by Lexington Police about an incident that happened in a nearby neighborhood.

Lexington Police had responded to a shooting which occurred on Jamaica Drive around 2:50 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found two men who had been shot both suffering from non-life threating injuries.

As a result, middle and high school buildings were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 3:40 p.m.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users