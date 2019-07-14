Police arrested three people caught looting a boat stored in Houma’s Downtown Marina during Hurricane Barry.

According to the Houma Police Department, Dawn Baker, Diamond Harold and Kenneth Benoit were arrested after someone spotted them burglarizing a boat around noon on July 13, as Hurricane Barry made landfall.

The three suspects were attempting to flee the scene when officers arrived. According to police, Baker was carrying beer and a handheld VHF radio that had been stolen from the vessel as well as marijuana.

Harold was carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Baker, 24, was booked with one count of looting and possession of marijuana.

Harold, 27, was booked for looting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Police did not provide a mugshot for Harold.

Benoit was booked with one count of looting.

Houma PD

That night, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Roselawn Avenue after a homeowner saw a burglar leaving his home.

According to the Houma Police Department, responding officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as Quintrell Welch, had stolen a television and some lawn equipment, according to police. He was booked on one count of looting.