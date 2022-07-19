Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office files felony domestic violence charges against Miles Bridges

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged assault on Bridges' girlfriend happened in front of their two children on or around June 27 and 28.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office has filed domestic violence charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges

Bridges, 24, faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges' two young children, addressed the incident on Instagram earlier in the month, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that read “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Charlotte drafted Bridges out of Michigan State with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He is a restricted free agent after reportedly turning down an extension offer from the Hornets last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.