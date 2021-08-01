Police arrest second Winston-Salem murder/burglary suspect

Law enforcement officials say 19-year-old Damien Daeron Jordan was arrested Thursday. He's connected to a burglary that led to the death of Robert Singletary.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested a second suspect connected to the robbery and fatal shooting of Robert Singletary.

Officers arrested 19-year-old suspect Damien Daeron Jordan Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Winston-Salem. Jordan has been charged with murder, first-degree burglary related to the death of 41-year-old Robert Singletary.

On December 27, 2020, officers responded to a reported shooting inside a home on the 1100 block of Louise Road. Once on scene, officers found Robert Pedro Singletary, 41, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, but Singletary died on the scene.

An investigation revealed that several suspects forced entry into the home and held the people inside at gunpoint with intentions of robbing them.

According to police, it's unknown at this time as to why Singletary was shot by one of the suspects during the robbery.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 21-year-old Dejunte Dequan Moore. Moore has been identified as another suspect.