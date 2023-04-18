Friend remembers teen killed in Winston-Salem crash, neighbors call intersection dangerous

Loved ones are remembering the life of Samantha Burgan. Burgan died Monday night when police say a driver ran a red light and hit her car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A young woman's life was cut short in a deadly car crash Monday night in Winston-Salem.

The beginnings of a memorial has formed at the intersection of Stanleyville Drive and Old Hollow Road.

The flowers sit in honor of Samantha Burgan. Police say a driver ran a red light, hitting Burgan's car directly on the driver's side door.

Crystal Lyles said she used to work with Burgan.

"She was such a sweet girl. Had a heart of gold and was very outspoken. She always said exactly what she thought, with no filter. I had the pleasure of working with her for a couple years off and on and in that time I got pretty close to her. I loved her like a little sister, she’ll surely be missed and will always be in my heart!' Lyles said in a statement.

James Heath lives close to the intersection where the crash happened. He said he woke up to the sound of the crash.

"I jumped up and I said I told my wife it's somebody that got hurt over here and sure enough that's what it was," Heathrecalled.

Heath has lived in the area for over a decade. He said he's seen many drivers ignoring the stop lights and speeding.

"They run that stop sign down yonder and this red light here it's been a bunch of wrecks right here in this intersection people killed it hurt to I've seen it all," Heath said.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver police say ran the red light. He suffered minor injuries at the crash.

Burgan died at the scene.