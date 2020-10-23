Travis Hargrove, 35, who police said was perhaps the child's father, put the 17-hour-old boy named after him in a black backpack to sneak him out of the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: "The child was returned to St. Francis Medical Center and is in good health," LSP Public Information Officer Micheal Reichardt said. "For any questions regarding this incident please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200."

Less than seventeen hours after he was born, a newborn baby was taken from a hospital in Monroe, La. late Thursday night, and police officials have asked the public for help to find him to get him the medical treatment he needs.

Born 7:04 a.m. Thursday at eight pounds and eight ounces and without hair, Travis Hargrove Jr. was taken just after 11:20 p.m. the same day, prompting the LSP to issue a Level II Endangered of Missing Child Advisory.

Travis Hargrove, 35, who police said was perhaps the child's father, put the 17-hour-old boy named after him in a black backpack to sneak him out of the hospital.

LSP Public Information Officer Micheal Reichardt said the newborn has dark skin and is 19 ¾ inches long.

"Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this subject should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318.329.1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225.925.6636," Reichardt said in the release.

The possible father, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police, walked away from the hospital.

As investigators continue looking for the newborn and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything, the investigation into the missing baby is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

