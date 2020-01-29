LUMBERTON, Texas — A 36-year-old Lumberton man has turned himself in to Lumberton Police after being accused of attempting to solicit a minor after going to meet a person police say he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

Jeffrey Lynn Marcantel was arrested by police Wednesday morning after turning himself in.

He has been charged with solicitation of a minor and tampering with evidence according to police.

He is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a $150,000 bond for each charge.

Marcantal is accused of going to the Lumberton WalMart to meet a person he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

A YouTuber, who identifies himself as “NTB x,” prompted Lumberton Police to investigate after posting a YouTube video of himself luring Marcantal into meeting him at the WalMart.

The YouTuber led Marcantal to believe he was meeting a 14-year-old boy. As of Wednesday the video has been viewed more than 65,000 times.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

