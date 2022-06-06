x
Crime

Lyft driver accused of touching 11-year-old during ride in Alamance Co.

The passenger said a Lyft driver was asking personal questions and touching the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A lyft driver is being accused of touching a child during a ride, according to deputies. 

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they got a report from Orange County 911 about a car traveling to the area. Orange County communications gave deputies the phone number of a Lyft passenger and began texting them. The passenger said a lyft driver was asking personal questions and touching the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car. 

Deputies met the child at their destination and began investigating. The child identified 56-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez of Mebane as the suspect. 

Rodriguez is facing the following charges:

  • Misdemeanor assault on a minor less than 12 years old
  • Felony indecent liberties with a child-immoral

More charges are pending against Rodriguez, according to the sheriff's office. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Rodriguez is behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center under a 30,000 bond. 

