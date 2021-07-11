Machete-wielding child in Lexington injured attempting to protect mother from assault

The man barricaded himself inside the house before submitting to arrest.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A domestic assault in Lexington Saturday night has landed a mother and her child in the hospital and a man behind bars.

Toney Allison, 36, is charged with strangling and assaulting his partner, Taylor Winecoff and her child, Lexington police said.

The child suffered serious, but not life-threatening cuts after attempting to stop Allison from assaulting Winecoff with a machete, officials said. Police did not say how the child got access to the machete, only that the child was cut on the face and hands when Allison wrested the weapon from the child.

When officers arrived, Winecoff and the child were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Allison, however, initially resisted arrest, barricading himself inside the house. After a few hours of negotiations, he came out and was arrested without incident, police said.

Allison is getting medical treatment, but once he is released he will be formally charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, felony assault on a child under 12 and assault on an officer.

The investigation is still ongoing.