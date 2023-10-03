It happened in the early hours of July 3. The husband, Ronnie Parish, was arrested Tuesday after being released from the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man who is accused of shooting his wife and then shooting himself was arrested Tuesday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at 2059 Tucker Road in the early hours of July 3, according to the incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Ronnie Parish is accused of shooting his wife, Bonnie Parish, at least three times when she told him that she wanted to leave him.

They both survived, and Ronnie was arrested on an aggravated-assault charge after he was released from the hospital.

According to the incident report, Bonnie told investigators that Ronnie was talking to other women, but Ronnie told her that "he couldn't live without her, [and] he would just kill" himself.

They say that Bonnie had three gunshot wounds, one above her right breast, one below her right breast and a gunshot wound to her left side.

After being shot, Bonnie told deputies that she then went and grabbed her phone, according to the report, and called her sister and told her that "Ronnie just shot me, can you call 911?"

Her sister, who lived next door, came over and found Ronnie walking around "asking where his wife Bonnie" was, the incident report said.

When authorities spoke to Ronnie, he told investigators that "they had a small argument that day," according to the report. He was found in their kitchen with a gunshot wound to his left side.

Ronnie told the investigators that the gun went off when Bonnie was trying to get the gun out of his hand. According to Ronnie, she grabbed his right hand and the gun went off.