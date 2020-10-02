MACON, Ga. — A 31-year-old Krispy Kreme cashier is recovering in the hospital after being physically assaulted during a robbery Monday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Krispy Kreme on North Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

It was reported that a man in dark clothes entered the store.

He then jumped the counter and punched the 31-year-old cashier multiple times before taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber ran out and then drove off in a black SUV.

The clerk was taken to the Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Black History Month: Jefferson Long, Georgia's first black congressman, was from Macon

Downtown Macon business owner says red-light runners and speeders are 'Driving Me Crazy!'

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.