Madison man steals gas from parked buses on school campuses

Officials said Gary Duane Pacheco is arrested for stealing over $1,000 of gas from school buses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Madison man has stolen over $1,000 of gas from buses at two Rockingham County schools.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators have charged and arrested Gary Duane Pacheco, 57, for siphoning and stealing diesel gas from parked school buses at McMichael High School and Huntsville Elementary School campuses.

He's stolen about $780 of gas from Huntsville Elementary and about $750 of gas from McMichael High.

Pacheco is charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He is placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 24.