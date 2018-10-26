CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 56-year-old Florida man in custody in connection with the 12 bomb-like devices addressed to prominent Democrats has ties to Charlotte.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., who was born in Brooklyn, New York, had an address in Mint Hill in the year 1999, according to public records.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND IN CHARLOTTE

A man with the same name and birth date as Sayoc was arrested in Mecklenburg County on April 10, 1999 when he was 37 for possessing a stolen vehicle. The case stems out of Matthews.

Matthews Police Department told WCNC, an officer an found a broken down vehicle on E. Independence Blvd. “which was found to have been reported stolen and the driver was identified as Sayoc.

Criminal records show that Sayoc was arrested in 2015 in Broward County, Florida, for petty theft and probation violation.

IS THE HPU CONNECTION TRUE?

Sayoc also apparently had on his Linkedin Profile that he was attending High Point University's School of Medicine, set to graduate in 2021. That’s not true according to, Pam Haynes with the school.

ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION

The total number of devices reached a dozen Friday after two more suspicious packages were recovered, one in Florida addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and the other in New York addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

A package addressed to Clapper was recovered at a Manhattan postal facility. Like some of the previous packages addressed to prominent Democrats, the one found in New York City on Friday had the office of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address.

According to WCNC sister station WTSP-TV, Sayoc has a last known address in the suburb of Aventura in Miami-Dade County, Florida and he is a registered Republican. Investigators said they were led to Sayoc, in part, through DNA evidence.

Much of the overall federal investigation has focused on Florida after packages were found at a mail facility in Opa-locka, which is also in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities are still trying to figure out if the packages were actually meant to explode or just cause fear.

