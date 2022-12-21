Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say

Detectives found the body of Terrence Mason lying in a grassy area in Winston-Salem on September 13.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason.

On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E 29th Street in reference to a dead body lying in a grassy area in Winston-Salem. They identified the body as Terrence Mason.

Detectives determined robbery as the motive for this incident and obtained Secure Custody Orders for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury on two juveniles involved with this murder.

Due to the ongoing investigation, detectives are seeking petitions on Juvenile for Attempted Robbery with Dangerous Weapon and petitions on Juvenile 2 for Attempted Robbery with Dangerous Weapon and murder.

Due to the defendant's ages, no other information will be released.