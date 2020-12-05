WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in Winston-Salem Monday night, law enforcement officials said.

Winston-Salem police said Malaka Knight was found unresponsive at a house in the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive. They quickly transported her to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

WSPD investigators said the incident appeared to be isolated. So far, there have been no suspects arrested.

The investigation is still on-going.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

RELATED: Woman caught in crossfire of shooting while waiting at red light in Winston-Salem

RELATED: Winston-Salem police investigate after shooting leaves woman dead