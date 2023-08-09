Male juvenile shot in Winston-Salem

Police think the shooter was driving a small red car with trunk damage.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem are investigating after they said someone shot a male juvenile on Wednesday.

It happened in the 4900 block of Bridgton Place Drive around 1:30 p.m. Police found the victim with three gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police said a male suspect possibly driving a small red car with trunk damage shot the juvenile. The suspect got away before officers arrived.

Police said they found shell casings in the roadway and a forensics team processed the scene.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, which are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

