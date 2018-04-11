The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Macon McDonald's Saturday night.

The office says the robbery took place at the McDonald's on Gray Highway around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say a man entered the restaurant wearing a black and red wig and asked for the manager to take him to the back office and open the safe. While the man was in the office, the manager and another employee ran towards the front of the restaurant.

After a gunshot was heard coming from the office, the man ran out of the restaurant towards the Baconsfield Business Center, located behind the McDonald's on North Avenue.

Witnesses then say they heard a man screaming for help. 26-year-old Donte Sherrod Grayer was found wearing only his boxers and lying near the wig, his clothing and money connected to the robbery.

The office says evidence shows he accidentally shot himself in the left thigh.

Grayer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. He will be arrested when he is released from the hospital.

No one else was injured. The office said this is still an open investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers 1-877-68CRIME.

