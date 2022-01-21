Man accused of killing woman found dead at Mocksville hotel, arrested in Florida

According to the Davie County Sheriff's Office, the man is facing charges for murder after sheriff deputies found a woman dead in a Mocksville hotel Monday.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old man accused of killing a woman in Davie County was arrested Friday after being on the run.

According to the Davie County Sheriff's Office, the man is facing charges for murder after sheriff deputies found a woman dead in a Mocksville hotel Monday.

Investigators found 20-year-old Suzanne Kauffman dead at the Days Inn Monday night. Sheriff deputies said her body was in a room rented by Quincy Hannah.

According to deputies, Hannah was found in Miami, Florida, in the same vehicle he was suspected of leaving Mocksville in, just outside the Everglades National Park.

The investigation started Monday when deputies got a call just before 10 p.m. to help two people at the hotel find missing phones.

Investigators said deputies met with the caller and learned several phones were missing and the phones were last in the possession of Kauffman.

According to sheriff deputies, officers learned Kauffman was missing from a church camp in Iredell County and was in North Carolina to attend the camp from Pennsylvania.

Detectives said the people trying to recover the phones and find Kauffman had gotten an answer on one of the phones, when calling them and had been told to come to Days Inn to pick up the phones. Deputies said Kauffman had several phones belonging to camp attendees in her vehicle.

Investigators said deputies found the phones and a key to an Acura spread along the side of the road near a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Yadkinville Road.

Deputies then found Kauffman’s vehicle in the rear parking area of the Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Through investigation, deputies learned Kauffman may have met Hannah in Mocksville and led deputies back to the Days Inn hotel.