WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The man believed to be behind a brutal beating in a Winston-Salem store parking lot has finally been arrested.

Winston-Salem Police say 30-year-old Terry Seibert was picked up in Kernersville last Saturday by Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies.

Police say Seibert attacked Starla Osborn last week in a Winston-Salem Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. Osborn says Seibert got into her car and began to attack her, even biting and strangling her. Osborn fought back but was shoved out of her SUV. Police say Seibert took off with her vehicle. Police were able to find the vehicle about an hour later.

Seibert now faces several charges, including assault strangulation, robbery, kidnapping, and larceny misdemeanor. He was given a bond of $50,750 and will appear in court on August 19.

