GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl at a Biscuitville restaurant in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police, the incident happened at the Biscuitville on West Market Street on Dec. 27.

Police say 55-year-old Timothy Fry attempted to grab the girl as she came out from the restroom. That's when police say a customer intervened and stopped the attempt. Fry then released the girl and fled away in a truck.

A description of Fry was sent to officers following the incident. Officers were then able to locate Fry's truck around Market and Tate St.

Thanks to the customer taking photos of the suspect and his car, officers said they had a great description to go on.

Fry was taken into custody without incident and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Kidnapping and Indecent Liberties.

He has a secured bond of $3000,000.

