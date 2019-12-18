KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knoxville man is accused of driving away after stealing a woman's car in a North Knoxville Taco Bell and dragging her along as he sped off, according to authorities.

William J. Koontz, 59, is facing felony charges for a carjacking on Dec. 4. Authorities said that he forced a woman out of her 2001 Honda Prelude, but she got stuck as pushed her out.

The woman, Whitney Buckles, said that she was going to Krispy Kreme when Koontz approached her, asking for a ride. He said that he needed to pick up his bike from the nearby Taco Bell, she said.

When she saw the size of the bicycle, Buckles told him to get out of the car. Koontz then pushed her out of the car, Buckles said.

Koontz then drove away at a high speed with the victim hanging from the driver's side window, authorities said. She said that she had one foot on the hood and another on the driver's side mirror as she tried to pull him out of the car.

Authorities also said that he attempted to cut the victim with a boxcutter while driving away. Koontz stop[ed the car around half a mile away from the Taco Bell at 200 Crawford Road, authorities said, then ran away on foot.

Buckles later identified him from a police lineup. Koontz does not have a court date. He also faces charges for stealing an extension ladder and selling it at a pawn shop.