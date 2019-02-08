ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted in Alamance County for stealing $600 through a money transfer phone app was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says back in March, a woman reported to deputies that Larry Thompson had transferred $600 from her account to his via Cash App without her knowledge or consent. The victim said she tried to contact Thompson, but he blocked her.

Investigators say they tried to contact Thompson for two months with no luck -- until one day he answered the phone and admitted to receiving the money. He claimed the victim transferred the money accidentally and he did not have to give it back. The sheriff's office says Thompson ended the phone call with the investigator saying, "I'm in Georgia, good luck finding me."

Thompson was arrested on July 20 in Myrtle Beach and held on a fugitive warrant in Horry County, S.C. He was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center on Thursday, where he was served a warrant for Obtaining Property by False Pretense. He was given a $2,500 secured bond.

