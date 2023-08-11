Man arrested in connection to embezzlement case in Randolph County, deputies say

Randolph County deputies said 37-year-old Jesse Martin is facing a charge in connection to felony embezzlement.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday in connection to embezzling money from a baseball team, according to Randolph County deputies.

On Oct. 14, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report from a Triad community baseball club of suspected embezzlement. After an investigation, deputies said charges were sought against 37-year-old Jesse Martin on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The magistrate found probable cause for one count of felony embezzlement, according to deputies.

Deputies said Martin was taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center and served the warrant.

The magistrate issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and a first appearance was set for Aug. 14 in Randolph County District Court.

