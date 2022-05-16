Man accused of indecent exposure facing additional charges in Forsyth Co.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Edward Holland is facing a number of charges.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former contracted employee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system is facing additional charges after he was arrested last year on indecent exposure charges.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Edward Holland, 24, of Winston-Salem was charged with 17 felony counts of indecent exposure, 14 felony counts of indecent liberties with a student.

He was an employee of Supreme Maintenance Organization (SMO), the district said after his arrest. Investigators said he was intentionally exposing his genitalia while on school property at Lewisville Middle School.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all residents of our community, no matter if they are at work, play, or school. The children of our community – our community’s most vulnerable residents – absolutely deserve to not only be safe but to also feel safe. We continuously work collaboratively with the Winston-Salem /Forsyth County Schools to ensure that our community’s children are protected to the best of our ability while they are being educated. We appreciate our working relationship with the school system, in this particular incident and throughout the school year,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr said.

Last year after his arrest, SMO released the following statement:

“We know this incident has violated the trust of school leaders, parents, teachers and students and we are very sorry this happened to these students at Lewisville Middle School.”

WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus released the following statement last year after his arrest:

“This is unacceptable. We put our faith in an organization that to date has provided us with good service. Their employees provide a valuable service to our schools by serving as custodians. A gap in SMO’s procedures, however, put an individual in a position that was not safe for students. I will not tolerate that. I have informed SMO that an immediate audit of all other employees must happen now. They must also make immediate changes to their internal processes so this never happens again. If they do not, we will pursue termination of their contract for services. Any individuals that do not meet our standards will be relieved of their duties in our facilities, immediately,” McManus said.

McManus ordered SMO to do a complete and thorough background check for more than 100 contracted employees after the incident.