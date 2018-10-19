WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Wilkes County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a warrant for murder for a man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a person with his car.

Deputies say Tommy Yokum, 44, hit Michael Glenn Bentley, 56, with his car on Thursday at a private property on High Rock Road.

Bentley was taken to NC Baptist Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Yokum was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, before Bentley died. He now faces a murder charge.

Yokum is in the Wilkes County Jail with no bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY