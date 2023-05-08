High Point University student's suspected killer appears in court

Michael Cadogan was arrested in Tennessee after investigators said his ex-girlfriend Gianna Delgado's body was found in his car trunk in 2021.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is from June 2021.

The suspect in the murder of a High Point University (HPU) student was in Guilford County court on Monday morning.

Michael Cadogan is accused of killing 19-year-old HPU student, Gianna Delgado in 2021.

He appeared in court Monday morning as his attorney's asked the judge to take the death penalty off the table.

The case is now considered a noncapital case.

The judge said Cadogan will remain behind bars with no bond and will get maximum punishment is life without parole.

Cadogan's next court date is set for August.

A family representative for the Delgado family said the cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Law enforcement said they charged Cadogan with concealing and failing to report a death, which the judge said could result in a maximum of two years behind bars. Investigators also charged Cadogan with first-degree murder, which the judge noted is punishable with life in prison and no parole or death.

Cadogan was arrested in Carter County, Tennessee in 2021 after investigators said they found a human body in his car.

A call to 911 was released in June 2021 in relation to a Cadogan carrying a dead body in his car.

The High Point Police Department contact Carter County Sheriff's Office with information that Michael Cadogan may be transporting a body through Carter County.

A deputy saw Cadogan's car, stopped it, and took him into custody.

The court documents highlight what happened from High Point where police said the killing happened, to where the suspect was arrested in Tennessee.

