CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Catawba County was taken into custody in Transylvania County.

Joseph Barker was charged with the murder of 43-year-old Crystal Barker.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Catawba County Communications received a call saying a family member was being held at gunpoint at 4700 block of Plateau Road in Vale.

The caller said the suspect had his wife barricaded in a room with a gun.

When Catawba County Deputies arrived, they found the victim's body and determined Joseph Barker left the scene in a 1999 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was located wrecked on Old Rosman Highway in Transylvania County on Wednesday morning.

Transylvania County Sheriff David Mahoney said the suspect ran from the crash then took off in a red Chevy S-10 pickup truck, last seen traveling toward Brevard around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Joseph Barker was later arrested in Transylvania County around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to this case should call the sheriff's office at 828-464-5241.