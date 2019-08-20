RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man accused of leading them on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph with a child in the car.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office says last Friday afternoon, deputies tried to stop a Cadillac SUV with an out-of-state tag on Hopewell Church Road in Trinity.

The suspect then led deputies on a chase on I-85 northbound, then Main Street in High Point into Guilford County, then Highway 62 toward Level Cross. Deputies say the driver reached speeds near 100 mph, finally stopping near Groometown Road.

Travaris Knox, of Greensboro, surrendered to deputies without incident.

Investigators say Knox initially said he was running because he didn't have a driver's license, but it was later discovered that he was wanted for parole violation in Illinois and considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies contacted a family member in Charlotte to pick up the child.

Knox faces several charges including Felony Flee Elude and Contributing to Delinquency by Neglect of a Minor. He was also served a Fugitive Order for Illinois. He's in Randolph County Jail on a $1,025,000 bond.

