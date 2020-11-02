MADISON, Ill — A man was charged Tuesday after police said he poured corrosive liquid on a dog, leaving the dog with just a 50% chance of survival.

Rodney Johnson, 45, was charged with one count of animal torture and one count of aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the alleged abuse.

Deb White, president of Pound Pets Rescue Inc., received a Facebook message Thursday saying someone had poured a chemical on Charlie the dog and dropped it off at the department. She picked the dog up and took it to get medical treatment.

"Some of his skin is gone all the way down to his tendons," White said. "It's a good possibility that he will lose his eye"

White also said the acid burns were so bad in some places, Charlie will have to have his genitals removed.

Monday night, Detective Kyle Graham with the Madison Police Department said they had a person of interest in custody, and on Tuesday he was charged.

"If someone can do this to a small dog and then you think about they can do to a person, out in the public," Graham said. "We don't want those types of people walking around.

Animal torture is a class-three felony and the animal cruelty charge is a class-four felony. Johnson is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Kathy Mayes, who also works with Pound Pets, said Charlie still trusts humans.

"We spend time with every day holding him and letting him know we're there for him," Mayes said. "He just wants to snuggle. He wants that affirmation. He's eating and drinking. He wants to survive."

The women said doctors gave Charlie a 50-50 chance of survival. However, they said they believe he will pull through. They're planning to make shirts to support Charlie, touting the slogan "Charlie's Angels".

In an Instagram post, Wet Nose Project said it is stepping in to help with Charlie's vet bills. For more information about Wet Nose Project and how to donate, click here.