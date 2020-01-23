GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a man accused of robbing a skate shop in downtown Greensboro Wednesday evening.

Police say the robbery took place at the Stolen Skate Shop located on S. Elm St. Witnesses said a man entered the store and robbed the business by threatening the use of a gun.

The suspect, who is described as being between the ages of 35-50 with a scruffy beard, left the store with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery, police say the investigation is ongoing.

