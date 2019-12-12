KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a sweepstakes business in Kernersville.

According to police, the robbery happened around 5:40 a.m. at Skillz located at 400-D E. Bodenhamer Street.

The suspect showed a handgun and left with an undisclosed about of money on foot, authorities say.

The suspect is described as a man possibly in his 30's between 5'7" to 5'9". He was described as wearing a gray hoodie, tan pants, and lime green shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-317.

