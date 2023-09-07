Man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping in Guilford County, law enforcement says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A convicted felon is facing charges once again, according to Greensboro police.
Police arrested 25-year-old Savon Banner on Tuesday in Greensboro.
Officers said he is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female under the age of 18.
Arrest records show Banner is a felon and was in possession of a firearm.
He is currently in the Guilford County Jail, under no bond.
