Crime

Man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping in Guilford County, law enforcement says

Greensboro police arrested 25-year-old Savon Banner in connection to sex crimes with a female under the age of 18.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A convicted felon is facing charges once again, according to Greensboro police.

Police arrested 25-year-old Savon Banner on Tuesday in Greensboro.

Officers said he is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female under the age of 18.

Arrest records show Banner is a felon and was in possession of a firearm.

He is currently in the Guilford County Jail, under no bond. 

