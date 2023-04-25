Man accused of shooting 62-year-old arrested, Burlington police say

Burlington police arrested 40-year-old Chauncey Chandler, who was wanted for shooting and robbing a 62-year-old man earlier in April.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday for shooting and injuring a man earlier in the month, Burlington police say.

On April 4, officers said they were called to Hilton Road and North Graham Hopedale Road about a shooting around 3:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was flown to a hospital where he was in critical condition.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover, according to officers.

As Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continued investigating the shooting, they were able to find and arrest 40-year-old Chauncey Chandler in Raleigh.

Police said he was charged with the following:

Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

He's currently behind bars in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

The Burlington Police Department would like to thank the Wake County Sherriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in the apprehension of Chandler.

