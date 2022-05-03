Have you seen this man? Police search for man accused of robbing bank in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for clues in the search for a man accused of robbing the Truist Bank on Eastchester Drive in High Point.
Investigators said the robbery happened around 12 noon Tuesday.
Detectives said the man gave the teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no one was injured.
PHOTOS: Police looking for clues after man robs bank in High Point
The suspect is described by police as a man in his 50’s. Investigators said he left the bank in a dark gray car, possibly a 2010 Lexus ES 350.
If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775