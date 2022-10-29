Man arrested, facing charge in shooting and killing 28-year-old man in Davidson County

Curtis Lee Wall is facing a charge for murder after he was accused of killing a 28-year-old man.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday in the killing of a 28-year-old in Davidson County.

Curtis Lee Wall is facing a charge for murder and is accused of killing Tyler Burgwyn Brady of Gold Hill.

The shooting happened on Sept. 18 around 12:36 p.m. at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro.

Two people were taken from the home and taken to the parking lot at West Davidson Village Shopping Center in Lexington.

Emergency crews tried to save Brady but were unsuccessful.

The second victim was a 29-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wall was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Investigators said before deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting he ran away.

Detectives said a warrant was originally obtained for his arrest.

Deputies received a tip of where Wall was, surrounded a home in Arcadia and were able to take him into custody.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

