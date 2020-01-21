NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to setting his wife on fire in 2018, killing her.

Delano Grangruth admitted to first-degree murder and arson charges.

The crime happened in the 6200 block of Wailes Avenue in Norfolk back in April of 2018. Investigators found Grangruth's wife, Kathleen, confined to a chair and badly burned. They say Grangruth poured gasoline on her, set the fire, and then ran out of the house.

Grangruth is due to be sentenced in March.

