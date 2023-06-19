Man allegedly steals car in Randolph County, original owners follow behind

Douglas Edward Brigman, 40, was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and received a $30,000 secured bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested for stealing a car in Asheboro, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Douglas Edward Brigman, 40, allegedly stole a car and the victims were following behind. The original owners were reportedly able to provide deputies with the direction of travel.

Deputies reportedly were able to intercept the car as it ran a stop sign on High Pine Church Road. and sped onto Hopewell Friends Road.

Deputies reportedly attempted a traffic stop, but Brigman accelerated and attempted to flee the scene.

Brigman allegedly ran another stop sign on Hopewell Friends Road before turning left onto Pisgah Covered Bridge Road, according to deputies.

Brigman reportedly slammed the brakes and took a sharp left turn onto Bailey Road before slowing down to take another right turn onto Pearl Lane, deputies said.

According to deputies, Brigman pulled into a driveway on Pearl Lane, ran from the car, and onto the porch of a residence. He was reportedly ordered to come down from the porch several times but refused.

After more deputies arrived on the scene, Brigman allegedly walked to the deputies and was detained.

Brigman was arrested with four felony charges of larceny, possession of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. He was also charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer, reckless driving, hit & run, speeding, two counts of damage to property and failure to stop at a stop sign misdemeanor charges.