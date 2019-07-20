ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man reportedly told his 9-year-old victim he needed to check to see if she was still a virgin before he sexually battered her, police said.

Don Lamont Thompson, 33, was arrested Friday.

Police said they began investigating Thursday after a family member told police Thompson had inappropriate sexual activity with the girl.

Investigators said they learned that in February, Thompson was in charge of the girl when he told her he needed to check that she was still a virgin. He then reportedly used a sex toy on her and sexually battered her.

The girl told police Thompson made her watch a pornographic video on his cellphone.

Thompson was arrested Friday at his workplace. He has been charged with sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old and prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity.

He is being held on $110,000 bail.

