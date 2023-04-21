Man, woman facing charges after throwing cat from car window, Forsyth Co. deputies say

Forsyth County deputies said they are looking for two people who are accused of throwing a cat named "Salem" from a car window.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and a woman are facing charges of animal cruelty in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this month, deputies said a cat named "Salem" was surrendered to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. A man said the cat had been injured after being thrown from a car window, so he cared for him for the past few weeks. However, he could not afford veterinarian care and requested the shelter to euthanize Salem.

Forsyth County deputies were contacted and they immediately began investigating. Detectives determined that 42-year-old Jeremiah Christian Denee and 28-year-old Destiny Lynn Carpenter were the owners of the cat based on social media posts dating back to July 2022.

As a result of the investigation, Denee, and Carpenter, of Winston-Salem, were each charged with cruelty to animals for unlawfully, willfully, and intentionally causing an animal to be wounded/injured.

Deputies obtained warrants for Mr. Denee and Ms. Carpenter, which are currently pending in service due to both individuals no longer residing at their last known address.

The FCSO has a zero-tolerance stance on animal cruelty. Anyone with information related to animal cruelty – or any other criminal activity – should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.

