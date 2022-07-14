Man and woman arrested in connection to child abuse in Randolph Co., deputies say

A School Resource Officer said they got a report about child abuse back in March.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman were arrested in connection to child abuse charges Thursday, according to a press release.

A Randolph County Sheriff's Office SRO got a report about child abuse March 9.

After an investigation with the Criminal Investigations Division, a magistrate issued a warrant against Joseph Cameron Bishop and Sabrina Nicole Dunn for three counts of intentional child abuse- serious physical injury.

Both Dunn and Bishop are behind bars and both are under a $250,000 bond.

Detail about the juveniles and their connection to offenders will not be released. Nor will the condition of the juvenile be released.

