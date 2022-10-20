Two people jump from a moving minivan following a high-speed deputy chase; driver assaults deputy after crashing

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman jumped from a moving vehicle during a deputy chase while the driver kept going until he crashed Tuesday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 8:48 p.m. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed a white minivan speeding down U.S. 70 East near Haw River. When deputies attempted to stop them, the van sped up, sparking a chase.
During the pursuit, the minivan sped down Trollingwood Road before making a left on Haywood Street. That's when the van ran off the road, slowing down to about 15 mph before a man and a woman jumped out of the van into a field.
The woman suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
The van made its way back onto Trollingwood Road, before turning onto Truby Drive near the Flying J Truck Stop and crashed. The driver jumped out of the van and led deputies on a short chase.
Deputies caught the driver and identified him as Jerry Eugene Turner.
An Alamance County Deputy was also assaulted by Turner during the chase. The deputy suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
The Haw River Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were both involved in this chase.
Turner is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of felony felonious restraint
- One count of felony flee/elude arrest
- One count of felony assault inflicting physical injury on law enforcement officer
- One count of misdemeanor possession of drug parapherna
Turner is behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center.