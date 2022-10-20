Two people jump from a moving minivan following a high-speed deputy chase; driver assaults deputy after crashing

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when the driver of a minivan sped past deputies, sparking a chase.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman jumped from a moving vehicle during a deputy chase while the driver kept going until he crashed Tuesday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 8:48 p.m. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed a white minivan speeding down U.S. 70 East near Haw River. When deputies attempted to stop them, the van sped up, sparking a chase.

During the pursuit, the minivan sped down Trollingwood Road before making a left on Haywood Street. That's when the van ran off the road, slowing down to about 15 mph before a man and a woman jumped out of the van into a field.

The woman suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The van made its way back onto Trollingwood Road, before turning onto Truby Drive near the Flying J Truck Stop and crashed. The driver jumped out of the van and led deputies on a short chase.

Deputies caught the driver and identified him as Jerry Eugene Turner.

An Alamance County Deputy was also assaulted by Turner during the chase. The deputy suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Turner is facing the following charges:

Two counts of felony felonious restraint

One count of felony flee/elude arrest

One count of felony assault inflicting physical injury on law enforcement officer

One count of misdemeanor possession of drug parapherna