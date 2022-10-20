x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two people jump from a moving minivan following a high-speed deputy chase; driver assaults deputy after crashing

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when the driver of a minivan sped past deputies, sparking a chase.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman jumped from a moving vehicle during a deputy chase while the driver kept going until he crashed Tuesday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. 

It happened around 8:48 p.m. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed a white minivan speeding down U.S. 70 East near Haw River. When deputies attempted to stop them, the van sped up, sparking a chase. 

During the pursuit, the minivan sped down Trollingwood Road before making a left on Haywood Street. That's when the van ran off the road, slowing down to about 15 mph before a man and a woman jumped out of the van into a field. 

The woman suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The van made its way back onto Trollingwood Road, before turning onto Truby Drive near the Flying J Truck Stop and crashed. The driver jumped out of the van and led deputies on a short chase.  

Deputies caught the driver and identified him as Jerry Eugene Turner.

An Alamance County Deputy was also assaulted by Turner during the chase. The deputy suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The Haw River Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were both involved in this chase. 

Turner is facing the following charges: 

  • Two counts of felony felonious restraint
  • One count of felony flee/elude arrest
  • One count of felony assault inflicting physical injury on law enforcement officer
  • One count of misdemeanor possession of drug parapherna

Turner is behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center. 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

What Raleigh Police’s five day report tells us about the ongoing mass shooting investigation

Before You Leave, Check This Out