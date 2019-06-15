KING, N.C. — Saturday UPDATE: As of Saturday morning, police say both suspects have been identified. More information will be released soon.

Friday night: King Police are asking for help identifying two people caught on camera during a home break-in Friday. The pair stole several things from a home on Kingsway Drive, including five rifles, three security cameras, watches and various jewelry, and $400 cash.

Little did they know, they were right in front of a security camera.

You can reach them by calling the Stokes County non-Emergency dispatch number at 336-593-8130.