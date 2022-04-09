Man arrested after pregnant woman shot while sitting in a car Friday night

Winston-Salem Police said Tyrone Jamel Roseborough was arrested and accused of shooting a pregnant woman while she was sitting in her car with her 2-year-old child.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pregnant woman is recovering in the hospital and a man is behind bars after Winston-Salem Police said the man shot the woman while she was in a car Friday.

Police said it happened late Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle about a shooting.

While officers were on the way, the woman who was shot had driven herself to Winston-Salem Fire Station 3, near the intersection of Brookwood Park Drive and 29th Street, according to police.

Police said the 24-year-old woman, who is pregnant, was sitting in the car with her 2-year-old child when she was shot. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed as stable and police said her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Later Friday night, police said they arrested 27-year-old Tyrone Jamel Roseborough and charged him with the following:

Assault Inflicting Serious Injury with a Minor Present

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Or Seriously Injure

Assault on an Unborn Child

Discharging Firearms in City Limits

Discharging Firearms in a Moving Vehicle

Police said so far the investigation revealed a "disturbance" between Roseborough and the victim led up to shots being fired.

Police said Roseborough shot into the victim's car, hitting her several times. The 2-year-old was not hurt and police said the victim's unborn child is expected to be OK.

Police did not say what the relationship between Roseborough and the victim is or if they knew each other previously leading up to the incident.

Roseborough's bond was set at $250,000, according to police. They said he was located by patrol officers and arrested without incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was available as of early Saturday morning.